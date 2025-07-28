Family mourns "kindest" Doncaster dad's death days after being found unresponsive in jail

The family of a Doncaster dad who died four days after being found unresponsive in his prison cell after paid tribute, describing him as the "kindest, strongest, bravest person.”

32-year-old Thomas Oleisky died in HMP Wealstun near Wetherby while serving a 27 month prison sentence on September 11, 2022, four days after he was found with a shoelace around his neck in his cell.

A Prisons Ombudsman who investigated his death said Oleisky was behind bars for controlling and coercive behaviour – and it was his first time in custody.

Oleisky, who is reported to have had a history of alcohol and drug problems, was first sent to HMP Doncaster before being moved to Wealstun.

The report found that pn July 5 and 6, Oleisky was attacked by other inmates and received hospital treatment on both occasions. He told staff he had been seeing a woman who was connected to a gang and this may have been the reason for the assaults.

On September 2, staff found illegally brewed alcohol - known as hooch - in his cell and found that he was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Ombudsman, prison staff started suicide and self-harm prevention procedures for Oleisky on September 5, 2022, after he harmed himself.

He told staff he was at risk from other prisoners on B Wing as he owed them money for hooch. He was moved to the segregation unit at his request.

Two days later, when Oleisky could not cope on the segregation unit, staff moved him back to B Wing because there was nowhere else to move him.

That afternoon, a family member contacted the prison to say that Oleisky had called his father to say goodbye as he was going to end his life. Staff found him with a ligature around his neck, but he was unharmed.

He then attempted to cut himself.

The Ombudsman said that staff moved him to G Wing and increased checks to four an hour. Around an hour later, an officer found Oleisky unresponsive with a shoelace tied, attached to the window, around his neck. He was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness and died four days later.

The Ombudsman has raised concerns about the decision to move the prisoner back to B Wing. The report said: "I am concerned about the decision to move Mr Oleisky back to B Wing, the location that had triggered his initial act of self-harm. The decision appeared to have been taken unilaterally by a prison manager.

"I consider that there should have been a multi disciplinary discussion about the best location for Mr Oleisky.

"While staff considered placing Mr Oleisky on constant supervision on 7 September, I am satisfied that the decision to increase observations to four an hour was reasonable in the circumstances.

"The investigation found that while staff held multidisciplinary ACCT reviews and set appropriate care plan actions, the care plan was not completed correctly which potentially led to confusion about whether actions had been completed or were still outstanding."

An inquest held in March reached a narrative conclusion which said: "Tom deliberately did the act that ended his own life but his probable intent cannot be ascertained. The causative issue was the decision at the ACCT Review on the September 7, 2022, not to remove items which could be used as a ligature."

On the issue of the removal of items, the Ombudsman said: "We note that staff did not remove any items, such as shoelaces or clothing, from Mr Oleisky after he tied the dressing gown cord around his neck when he returned to B Wing. It is a difficult judgement call as it can be distressing to prisoners to have personal items removed and it should be reserved for prisoners at very high risk.

"Staff told us that Mr Oleisky’s mood calmed significantly during the final case review and apart from withholding razors, they did not consider that removal of any other items was necessary given the frequency of observations in place and the move to G Wing. We consider this was reasonable in the circumstances."