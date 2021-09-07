Exciting events come to the Doncaster Dome this September including Britain’s Strongest Woman

Kicking off the entertainment at the Dome this month is Supreme Queen featuring Scott Maley.

They will take to the stage on September 10 performing hits from the icon Freddie Mercury and his Queen band mates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supreme Queen - a tribute band will be performing at The Dome this month.

The tribute band formed in the 90s and has played to hundreds of thousands of Queen fans across the world – they have become known for their excellent performances over the decades.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “It has been great to see audiences return to The Dome over the past few weeks and we’ve hosted a number of great events including comedians Jimmy Carr and Sarah Millican who both had their audiences howling with laughter.”

On September 18 the band The Specials will be performing their new album at the Dome.

The group perform music which is ska mixed with punk.

Their new album has ten new tracks.

On September 19 a very large competition will be held at the venue - Britain's Strongest Woman 2021.

Women from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales will compete for the coveted title.

There will be three classes of competition during the event.

Chris said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Supreme Queen, The Specials and the Britain’s Strongest Woman teams to Doncaster this September and we know that guests at these events will have a fantastic time.”

Tickets for these events are available here.