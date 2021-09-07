Four people due to go on trial charged over murder of Lewis Williams in Doncaster
Four people are due to go on trial today for the murder of a man in Doncaster earlier this year.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:47 am
Lewis Williams, 20, was shot dead in Wath Road, Mexborough on January 11.
Jack Parkes, 20, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster and Ryan Nisbet, 20, of Springwood Road, Barnsley face trial at Sheffield Crown Court along with two boys, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
All are accused of the murder of Lewis, who was shot in his neck and face in the attack.