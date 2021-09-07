Four people due to go on trial charged over murder of Lewis Williams in Doncaster

Lewis Williams was shot dead in Mexborough in January.

Lewis Williams, 20, was shot dead in Wath Road, Mexborough on January 11.

Jack Parkes, 20, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster and Ryan Nisbet, 20, of Springwood Road, Barnsley face trial at Sheffield Crown Court along with two boys, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons.