Karen Staniforth has been appointed as the new MD at Solutions 4 Cleaning Ltd, which provides tailored cleaning solutions for businesses across several sectors.

Karen, aged 53, has joined the firm from the Frenchgate Shopping Centre where she held the role of general manager for several years.

Prior to that, she was a head of marketing within the music industry and has also previously worked in senior positions in the construction and property management sectors.

Solutions 4 Cleaning was procured by the HEB Group in 2019 and is now party of HE Barnes Facilities Management set-up, enabling the group to offer a complete cleaning solution for companies of all sizes.

Solutions 4 Cleaning offers fully managed bespoke commercial cleaning solutions across every sector of business including commercial, construction, healthcare, education, retail and leisure and rail.

Karen said: “I’m taking on the leadership of Solutions 4 Cleaning at a real time of growth and development for the company.

“We have great capabilities, and I am delighted to be entrusted with leading the next phase, alongside the HE Barnes Group and its talented and committed team, who have built something special which I’m looking forward to building on.

“We have a great service offer and a strong customer base, which is very much growing. We have recently won three significant contracts and we are very flexible in terms of the variety of clients we work with.

“Over recent years the need to provide clean, safe work environments for employees has never been more vital. There are some incredible opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to shaping and driving our strategic vision for Solutions 4 Cleaning whilst looking after the interests of our clients and our own team and keeping them front and centre of our journey. We like to think of our housekeeping team as an extension of our customer's team.

“I welcome anyone looking for a commercial cleaning service for their business to get in touch with us. All our contact details can be found on our website”.