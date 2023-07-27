Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster has appointed a new centre manager

Howden-based Corinne Mycock, aged 56, joins Frenchgate from Trinity Leeds shopping centre where she has been central operations manager for the last eight years.

Corinne’s retail experience spans over 35 years, during which she has had her own chain of confectionary shops, several managerial roles at LK Bennett and Radley, and oversaw the first digitally-enabled Nike store in London’s White City before joining shopping centre management within the McArthurGlen Group.

Commenting on her new role at Frenchgate Corinne said:

“I am thrilled to become the new centre manager for Frenchgate. It’s a brand-new challenge, and it’s fantastic to be working alongside the established team here at the Centre.

“There has been some excellent work done at Frenchgate over the recent years, but in a post-pandemic world shopping habits have changed, and it is time to look at the next steps to make Frenchgate a whole new destination. I look forward to seeing new retail and leisure brands coming to the Centre to keep Frenchgate the heart of the city that everyone loves.”

Corinne has vowed to play an active role within the Doncaster business community, recognising the impact Frenchgate has on the city as an important asset. Corinne said: “I’m excited to see the development of Doncaster during my tenure here.