Ex-Doncaster Rovers player jailed for drug smuggling signs for new team

A former Doncaster Rovers played jailed last month over a drug-smuggling plot has signed for a new team after being released from jail.

Convicted Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has joined non-league Hampshire side AFC Totton after being released from prison.

The ex-Arsenal and Ipswich Town striker had served more than 10 months of a four-year sentence behind bars, having been jailed in June for masterminding the importation of £600,000 worth of cannabis at London Stansted Airport.

Fans on social media accused the club of a "severe lack of class" after signing him.

The Ministry of Justice says Emmanuel-Thomas is subject to "strict" licence conditions.

The £600,000 haul of cannabis imported to the UK from Thailand was spread across four suitcases, and 60kg (132lb) of the Class B drug was seized at Stansted on 2 September.

The footballer spent more than 10 months in prison, of which about eight and a half were on remand ahead of his sentencing.

He was released from prison on 9 July with "strict conditions", the MoJ told the BBC, including an electronically monitored curfew.

Emmanuel-Thomas made his debut for AFC Totton in a pre-season victory over Weymouth FC on Tuesday, playing 45 minutes.

Announcing his signing before the match, the National League South club said it was "delighted" to have him on board.

"Jay will bring his powerful presence and exceptional technical ability to The Snows Stadium," it said in a statement.

The club referenced Emmanuel-Thomas' "experience" of playing in Thailand, where he met the drug producers behind his smuggling plot.

One user on X, external said "signing a criminal is absolutely diabolical", while another suggested it showed a "severe lack of class".

But others said it was a "good signing" and that Emmanuel-Thomas was a "phenomenal player".

Emmanuel-Thomas was sacked by Scottish club Greenock Morton after he was arrested in September.

Sentencing him at Chelmsford Crown Court, Judge Alexander Mills said he was the "professional footballer who threw it all away".

"It is through your own actions you will no longer be known as a professional footballer; you will be known as a criminal," he added.

Emmanuel-Thomas recruited his girlfriend, Yasmin Piotrowska, 33, and her 28-year-old friend Rosie Rowland, to smuggle the Class B drug into the UK.

Border Force officers at the airport found vacuum-packed cannabis stored across four suitcases they transported from Bangkok to Essex.

Mobile phone analysis linked Emmanuel-Thomas to the discovery, with him texting Miss Piotrowska to "delete everything from our chat if you can" when she was stopped and searched.

Prosecutor David Josse KC said he used his "influence as a professional footballer" to trick the women, also offering them an all expenses paid trip to Thailand and £2,500 in cash.

Charges against Ms Piotrowska and Ms Rowland were dropped after it emerged they thought they were transporting gold, a previous hearing was told.

But Emmanuel-Thomas was to be paid £5,000 by an unknown person for a successful operation, said Mr Josse.

London-born Emmanuel-Thomas started his career at Premier League giants Arsenal and came to Doncaster Rovers in 2010 where he scored five goals in 14 appearances.