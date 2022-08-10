'Enough is enough:" Supporters group blasts fans who hurled bra around at Doncaster Rovers match

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also unexpected scenes as supporters laughed and cheered as a woman’s bra was tossed among supporters in the South Stand, with fans attempting to lodge it in overhead girders as Rovers slumped to a 3-0 defeat.

Now supporters’ group Black Bank has launched a scathing attack on last night’s antics, saying ‘enough is enough’ and blasting the supporters who took part in the invasions as ‘wannabe 15-year-old ‘ultras’ pretending they are starring in Green Street.”

Doncaster Rovers fans have been criticised for scenes which saw a bra being thrown around during the match as well as pitch invasions and scuffles. (Photo: Pixabay).

Tearing into the chaos in a Twitter post, a spokesman said: “It's not what Black Bank was set out to be at all.

“Look at clubs like Crystal Palace and Huddersfield – who have an passionate fan base but their organised supporters groups behave.

"They don't encroach the pitch because we're losing a first round cup game. They don't kick ten bells of s*** out of each other and don’t f*** about stealing t-shirts or bras from their mates to throw about the stand.

“They don't stand 15 people to one seat to try and be as close to a drum as humanly possible and they don't sing songs like claiming X player is a paedophile or “ten

German bombers.”

“All that we wanted to do is bring that flavour of an organised supporters group to DRFC, but the inmates have taken over the asylum and all it has done for the last three years is cause more rife in the fan base, ruined the experience of those that have stood in the South Stand for years and have felt like they have had to move.

"We welcome whatever action the club wishes to take, whether that is things like removal of the drum, return of allocated seating or cordoning off certain parts of the stand.

“Enough is enough. The purpose of Black Bank has always been to get behind the team, not for some wannabe 15 year old “ultras” to pretend they are starring in Green

Street.”

Green Street is a 2005 British drama film, focusing on football hooligan gangs while Ten German Bombers is a WW2 song which has been adopted by football fans and which has been condemned as discriminatory by both the Football Association and FIFA.

The game saw a number of disruptions, with Lincoln fans setting off a pyrotechnic after the game’s first goal.

A trio of Doncaster supporters ran onto the pitch following Lincoln’s third goal, with one racing to the centre circle for a selfie with Lee Tomlin before becoming involved in a scuffle with stewards.