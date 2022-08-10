Doncaster Rovers: Club condemns disorder after pitch invasions and bra hurled around

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three teens ran onto the pitch during the 3-0 defeat at the Eco Power Stadium while there was also disorder after the game.

And in bizarre scenes in the South Stand, supporters were seen laughing and cheering as they tried to lodge a bra in the girders above the seating area.

A club spokesman said: “Rovers are incredibly disappointed with the behaviour of a handful of supporters during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City.

Last night's game saw several incidents of disorder at the Eco Power Stadium.

The club has stressed the importance of the Love Football, Protect The Game campaign alongside the EFL. Clubs across the country have united in a bid to stamp out crowd trouble and ensure stadiums are a safe place for all.

“Unfortunately several incidents took place both during and after the game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“In the 13th minute, following Lincoln’s first goal, a pyrotechnic was ignited within the away section of the stadium. Examination of CCTV has revealed a suspect and information has been passed to Lincolnshire Police, with action to follow.

“Following Lincoln’s third goal in the 61st minute, three Rovers supporters entered the field of play. The males, aged 15, 16 and 17, were dealt with by police and action will follow from South Yorkshire Police. All three individuals will receive immediate club bans.

“Following the game, there were sporadic outbreaks of disorder between Rovers supporters that were quickly dealt with and brought under control.

“Doncaster Rovers will not tolerate any behaviour that puts players, officials or supporters at risk. We will seek police assistance in detaining any offenders and will proactively issue club bans against any person identified as being involved in such behaviour.

“Every football fan should feel safe attending matches.

“As always, we would like to thank the majority of our fan base who behaved impeccably on the evening of the game.”

One of the supporters who encroached onto the field, hurdled over advertising hoardings and then ran to the centre circle to grab a selfie with Lee Tomlin and was later detained following a scuffle with stewards in front of the South Stand.

Two other supporters also entered onto the field and were removed by stewards.

That then sparked bizarre scenes among supporters at the back of the South Stand who launched into a game which saw supporters trying to lob a baseball cap through holes in the stand’s supporting girders.

Fans then began removing shirts and shoes, attempting to lodge the items of clothing out of reach in the girders, as attention switched away from the play.