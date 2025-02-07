End of the line for Doncaster birthplace of Flying Scotsman and Mallard

The Doncaster birthplace of some of the world’s most famous steam locomotives could be nearing the end of the line as fears grow over the city’s famous Plant Works site.

Rail firm Wabtec has announced this morning that it plans to close the works with the loss of 300 jobs.

A spokesperson said: "We have made the difficult decision to enter a period of consultation with regards to the future of our Doncaster facility.

"Following a comprehensive review of the product lines and cost challenges at the Doncaster plant, our proposal is to complete our current projects, then withdraw from the vehicle maintenance market in the UK and close the site.”

The Plant Works, now Wabtec, produced iconic steam locos like Mallard and Flying Scotsman.

The firm has limped along since first coming under threat in 2020 – with rail buffs fearing for the future of the site.

A cavernous brick building at the centre of the Hexthorpe site – known as the New Erecting Shop – was where both the world famous Flying Scotsman and Mallard were conceived, designed and built, helping cement Doncaster's status as a capital of railway engineering.

The building was given Grade II listed status in 2015.

In 2020, Wabtec announced huge job losses, sparking concenrns over the complete closure of the Plant site and fears for the building.

Railway enthusiast Barry Lifsey spent a lengthy campaign to get the building recognised as an important part of the nation's heritage and was assured by Historic England that the building would remain safe.

A Historic England spokesman said: “Grade II signifies that they are of national special interest, which will have to be taken into consideration in any plans for the site going forward.”

Mr Lifsey, who spent nearly three decades repairing and working on dozens of trains at the sprawling industrial site, spearheaded the drive to get the New Erecting Shop its Grade II status several years ago.

The building is now more than 130 years old.

Both the Flying Scotsman and Mallard are synonymous with the golden age of steam railways – the former one of the world’s best known locomotives after becoming the first steam loco to smash the 100mph barrier while Mallard, which arrived 15 years later also retains its place in the record books as the holder of the fastest steam train ever built.

His mission to give the workshop the status it deserves got underway while discussing his days at the Plant, now owned and run by Wabtec Rail, with former colleagues.

“We were just saying how sad it was to see Doncaster’s heritage being lost,” said Barry, of Finningley, in an interview in 2020.

“I did a bit of digging around, looking at the history and found that the the new erecting shop didn’t have listed building status. That started the ball rolling,” said Barry, who started work at the Hexthorpe Road site in 1958 as an office boy.

He spent the next eighteen months poring over books, documents and photographs, visiting Doncaster libraries and scouring through the borough archives to prepare a detailed report for English Heritage, pressing for the preservation of the huge building, which has two fitting bays and where more than 2,000 steam locomotives were built.

In June 2020, Wabtec Rail, announced plans to axe 450 jobs at its Doncaster factory.

Bosses from the RMT rail union hinted at the time it could close the works completely and sell off the land – in addition to an increased number of job losses.

Wabtec Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. It employs 27,000 people in 50 countries and supplies components and services to the global rail industry. It is one of the 500 largest firms in the US and has $8bn turnover.

The Doncaster Works, on a 22-acre site beside the East Coast mainline, has a long history in the construction and maintenance of trains.

The Wabtec spokesperson added: “A formal statutory consultation period will begin in the coming weeks, during which we will actively engage with colleagues.

"We are currently evaluating several options, including the potential consolidation of remaining component production at another UK location, or relocation to a nearby site.

“Our top priority is the wellbeing of our impacted colleagues, and we are committed to offering them full support throughout this process. Work will continue on all current projects at the Doncaster site and we remain focused on delivering our customer commitments.”