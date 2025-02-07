Wabtec closure: Company confirms its Doncaster site is to be shut down with 300 jobs at risk.

Following the Free Press breaking news this morning about the future of Doncaster company Wabtec, its owners have confirmed the site will be shut down, putting 300 jobs at risk.

A Wabtec spokesperson said: "We have made the difficult decision to enter a period of consultation with regards to the future of our Doncaster facility.

"Following a comprehensive review of the product lines and cost challenges at the Doncaster plant, our proposal is to complete our current projects, then withdraw from the vehicle maintenance market in the UK and close the site.

“A formal statutory consultation period will begin in the coming weeks, during which we will actively engage with colleagues. We are currently evaluating several options, including the potential consolidation of remaining component production at another UK location, or relocation to a nearby site.

“Our top priority is the wellbeing of our impacted colleagues, and we are committed to offering them full support throughout this process. Work will continue on all current projects at the Doncaster site and we remain focused on delivering our customer commitments.”

They added that the facillity employs around 300 people in Doncaster currently, but that not all will be impacted by this proposal.