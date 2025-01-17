Eagle-eyed shoppers spot rise in Frenchgate centre parking charges

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:00 GMT
Eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted a rise in charges to park at Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

New rates have been introduced – which will see a raft of changes in costs for drivers.

It follows the takeover of the centre by Frasers Group – owners of Sports Direct – last summer.

The cost of parking for one hour has gone up from £1.60 to £1.70, while a two hour slot has risen by 20p from £3.20 to £3.40.

Parking charges at Doncaster's Frenchgate centre have risen.

Three hour slots have also risen from £4 to £4.20.

The tariffs apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, drivers also face a charge of £100 if they fail to comply with terms and conditions for the car park.

One shopper said: “I noticed the price has gone up in the last few days. People need to be aware.”

Frasers, which is run by Doncaster-born businessman Michael Murray, son of city Lazarus property magnate Mick Murray, snapped up the centre last July.

