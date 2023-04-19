'Dress colourfully,' plea for funeral of Doncaster Pride LGBTQ+ stalwart

John Dorlin-Wagstaff, who worked with Doncaster Pride for more than 14 years and helped organise the annual celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Mr Dorlin Wagstaff, who leaves a husband Kevin died last month and his funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on April 24 at 1pm.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “Kevin has asked us to let you know that everyone is welcome, please dress colourfully and join us to celebrate John's life.”

The funeral of John Dorlin-Wagstaff will take place next week.

Tributes poured in for Mr Dorlin-Wagstaff following his death on March 31.

A Doncaster Pride statement said: "John had been a member of the Pride Committee since 2009 and was loved and respected by us all.

"He was a larger than life member of our fabulous team and will be remembered for his contribution to delivering Doncaster Pride.

"As our chief site designer and coordinator of our market area John was well known to many of our sponsors and traders.

"He was also responsible for our beautiful floral displays in backstage, planting and nurturing year round the plants and delivering them safely to site.

"His death leaves a huge space in the team that we’ll never be able to fill but he also leaves a legacy we will always cherish.

"Thank you John, we love you and will miss you always.”