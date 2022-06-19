Gazebos were put up, food and drink was brought along by members and outdoor games were played.

At 12.30pm they drank a toast to the continued good health of both the u3a and Her Majesty.

Doncaster u3a has 300-plus members who take part in over 30 activities organised locally, these range from local history, French, walking cricket and gardening to film studies, photography and eating out.

u3a members enjoying the celebrations

To join you need to be retired or semi-retired and keen to keep yourself active and involved.

A spokesman said: “The local lads gathered in the nearby park shelter helped to finish some of the left over food before we packed everything away having successfully dodged the rain.”

To get involved visit https://www.u3a.org.uk/

