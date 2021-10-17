Doncaster’s creative community will come together to discuss collaborations within film, music, art and theatre

The very first South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network event is set to take place at Doncaster’s Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Thursday, October 21.

It will offer a collaborative, supportive space for people who work or volunteer their time across the full spectrum of creative industries including theatre, TV, film, publishing, design and music.

Kate Brindley, project director for arts, culture and heritage at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said: “Across South Yorkshire, we have a tremendous number of creative practitioners who are bringing so many exciting projects to life.

The event will be held at the new Danum Museum.

“Collectively, they have the ability to really put South Yorkshire’s cultural and creative sector on the map.

“Outstanding culture and creative projects bring our towns and cities together, creating vibrant places and strong communities; while also supporting a vast number of jobs and attracting further investment into the region.

“We hope that convening a wide spectrum of people together regularly via this network will provide a supportive boost to individuals, businesses, organisations and the sector as a whole; proudly celebrating and building on the fantastic work they each do every day.

“The creative industries sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic but can absolutely be a driving force behind economic recovery in South Yorkshire.

“We’re focused on ensuring that talent is supported and nurtured throughout and this is a positive step forward on that journey.”

The free event will feature an inspiring panel discussion about the local creative sector - highlighting recent work and ambitions for the future.

Speakers will include leaders and experts representing the region’s arts, film and theatre industries.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to share their ideas with fellow creatives which could lead to new opportunities or collaboration.

It will be an open forum during which individuals or businesses can present a topic of their choosing to celebrate the exciting work taking place across the region.

This could include showcasing a recent creative project, sharing details of a new or existing project seeking partners or an overview of a start-up business in the sector.

The event is organised by Showroom Workstation and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, it is the first of a programme of ten events set to take place across South Yorkshire over the next year.

Nationwide, the industry generated £115.9bn in GVA and 3.5 million UK jobs prior to the pandemic.

During the Cultural and Creative Industries Summit last month, leaders highlighted the importance of making creative and cultural industries a strategic priority for the UK to bounce back better after Covid-19.

The event will include a panel discussion with representatives from creative organisations across the regions.

It will be hosted by Olivia Jones - creative director of Doncopolitan.

Speakers will include Mike Stubbs, creative producer at Doncaster Creates and Lucy Robertshaw, assistant director of Darts.

The event will take place from 4.30pm to 7pm.

For more information or to book a space click here.