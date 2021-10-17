Temperatures to drop to a brisk five degrees in Doncaster next week - weather forecast here

October has so far been unseasonably warm but that is set to change as cooler weather sweeps in to Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 5:41 am

The Met Office Predicts that Sunday, October 17 will be a rainy day.

There will be cloud cover all day with high’s of 15 and low’s of 11 degrees.

Monday, October 18 is much the same but temperatures could reach 16 degrees.

Colder weather is on its way.

As the week progresses the temperature will decrease.

By Wednesday, October 20 we could see low’s of 8 degrees and on Thursday, October 21 the Met Office is predicting a low of just 5 degrees.

This will continue into the upcoming weekend with a low of 6 degrees on Friday, October 22.

It will not be that much warmer during the day as it is only predicted to rise to around 11 degrees.

There is very little sunshine predicted all week but the most will be seen on Wednesday morning.

