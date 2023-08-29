Doncaster youngster's delight after King and Queen reply to her Coronation letter

Harlow Callan, seven, penned His and Her Majesty a letter after May’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey – including a picture of the Royal corgis with her note.

And she was delighed when a response from King Charles and Queen Camilla dropped through the door of the family home in Edenthorpe.

Proud dad Stephen said: “She was so happy. Who expects a response from the King and Queen?”

Harlow Callan was delighted after receving a letter from the King and Queen.

The card, complete with a picture of the Royal couple in their Coronation regalia and crowns said: “We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughful message following our Coronation.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”

The card was signed off with the couple’s signatures and came inside an envelope with the insignia of the Royal household.

Harlow’s letter comes after the King and Queen visited Doncaster to confer city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House last November.