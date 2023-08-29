News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Doncaster youngster's delight after King and Queen reply to her Coronation letter

A Doncaster youngster was left beaming with delight – after receiving a personal reply to a letter she sent to King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them on their Coronation.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Harlow Callan, seven, penned His and Her Majesty a letter after May’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey – including a picture of the Royal corgis with her note.

And she was delighed when a response from King Charles and Queen Camilla dropped through the door of the family home in Edenthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proud dad Stephen said: “She was so happy. Who expects a response from the King and Queen?”

Harlow Callan was delighted after receving a letter from the King and Queen.Harlow Callan was delighted after receving a letter from the King and Queen.
Harlow Callan was delighted after receving a letter from the King and Queen.
Most Popular

The card, complete with a picture of the Royal couple in their Coronation regalia and crowns said: “We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughful message following our Coronation.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”

The card was signed off with the couple’s signatures and came inside an envelope with the insignia of the Royal household.

Harlow’s letter comes after the King and Queen visited Doncaster to confer city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House last November.

Thousands of people lined the High Street to catch a glimpse of the couple who staged an impromptu walkabout among flag-waving crowds before meeting civic leaders, MPs and local business and charity chiefs in a ceremony inside the building and where the pair were presented with gifts including a Paddington Bear soft toy.

Related topics:Her MajestyCoronationDoncasterWestminster Abbey