Doncaster women take part in photo shoot to raise awareness of breast cancer
A group of Doncaster women took part in a photo shoot to raise awareness of breast cancer and to encourage women to check themselves regularly.
10 women gathered in a cold field this weekend to be photographed topless by Stephanie Whaley from MOBY Boudoir.
The shoot was in aid of raising awareness of breast cancer.
Caroline Dawson organised the photo shoot for herself and the woman in her Mothers in Business group.
Caroline, 40, from Balby, said: “Breast cancer is such a common disease these days.
“Most people know someone who has been affected by it.
“We want to raise awareness and hopefully get women to start regularly checking their breasts.
“If we can make a difference to just one woman’s life then it will be worth it.”
One in seven women in the UK will be affected by breast cancer in their lives.
Which is why the photo shows seven bras - one pink and six black.
Tina Rapley said: “I’m going to be more breast aware.
“I’m not getting any younger - but I want to make sure I get older.
“It is something that can be treated if caught in time.
“We all owe it to ourselves and our families to be more breast aware.”
Deborah Aitken said: “I have had close experiences of family and friends suffering with breast cancer and I wanted to make people aware and get them to check their breasts.
“It can save lives and that’s worth me pushing myself out of my comfort zone.