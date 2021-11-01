Doncaster women take part in photo shoot to raise awareness of breast cancer

10 women gathered in a cold field this weekend to be photographed topless by Stephanie Whaley from MOBY Boudoir.

The shoot was in aid of raising awareness of breast cancer.

Caroline Dawson organised the photo shoot for herself and the woman in her Mothers in Business group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MIB group did a photo shoot to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Caroline, 40, from Balby, said: “Breast cancer is such a common disease these days.

“Most people know someone who has been affected by it.

“We want to raise awareness and hopefully get women to start regularly checking their breasts.

“If we can make a difference to just one woman’s life then it will be worth it.”

One in seven women in the UK will be affected by breast cancer in their lives.

Which is why the photo shows seven bras - one pink and six black.

Tina Rapley said: “I’m going to be more breast aware.

“I’m not getting any younger - but I want to make sure I get older.

“It is something that can be treated if caught in time.

“We all owe it to ourselves and our families to be more breast aware.”

Deborah Aitken said: “I have had close experiences of family and friends suffering with breast cancer and I wanted to make people aware and get them to check their breasts.

“It can save lives and that’s worth me pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

Stephanie Whaley, photographer, said: “We want to be part of the flood of imagery encouraging everyone to check their breasts.

“We’ve found amazing ladies in the MIB Doncaster group who have experienced health scares and have experience living with breast cancer.”