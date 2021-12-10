Doncaster woman shares her mental health experiences and encourages others to seek help

Kaytee Myers-Hemingway, aged 23, from Armthorpe, said that she felt isolated and not able to process what she had been through over the years.

She said: “I felt trapped, I was in such a dark space.

“I had no one around me, no one to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaytee speaks out about mental health.

“I felt so alone.

“At one point I felt suicide was my only way out.”

Kaytee was encouraged by her partner to get help and her GP referred her to Doncaster’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) team, who used Eye Movement De-sensitisation and Reprocessing therapy.

This involved focusing on her trauma memories whilst using eye movements to help reduce the vividness and emotion of what she had suffered.

She said: “It was the best thing I have ever done, it helped me to work through the trauma.

“It’s great that I got help.

“Asking for help was really difficult but it was the first step to getting better.

“IAPT staff were absolutely brilliant.

“I thought they would judge me but I never felt judged, everyone was so friendly and helpful.”

Kaytee is not studying for a degree in psychology and wants to become a child psychologist.

Tim Godley, IAPT service manager at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust said: “Doncaster IAPT is an adult mental health service offering talking therapies to people over 18 experiencing common mental health problems, such as anxiety, depression or stress.”

“If you need help, we are here for you.

“Make the call on 01301 565556 - you are not alone.”

Click here for their website.