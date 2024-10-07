Doncaster Vulcan pilot to lift lid on cockpit secrets of iconic aircraft at special talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pilot who has flown Doncaster’s iconic Vulcan bomber will lift the lid on the secrets of what it’s like to fly the world famous aircraft at a special talk.

Kev Rumens will reveal his time at the controls of XH558, the world’s last airworthy Vulcan, which is now stationed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The event on October 30 has been organised by the Vulcan To The Sky Trust and a a spokesperson said: “Join us for an unforgettable evening with former Vulcan display pilot Kev Rumens.

"From his early days flying Vulcan XH558 at just 22, to his incredible career with the RAF, Kev will take you on a journey through his career.

Vulcan pilot Kev Rumens will be revealing all about his time piloting the iconic aircraft.

"Hear firsthand stories from his time flying Vulcans, Victors, Tornadoes, and more, as well as his experiences during XH558's post restoration flying years.

"This is an evening you won’t want to miss.”

He will also discuss the principles of bombing, including the historic Vulcan raids – Operation Black Buck – on The Falkland Islands in 1982, followed by a question and answer session and a chance for guests to get their Vulcan photos and mementoes signed.

Joining the RAF in 1984, he was part of the Vulcan Display Team and flew XH558 on the display circuit for two seasons and also took part in both Gulf Wars.

Following his retirement from the RAF, he became a commercial airline pilot as well as taking the controls of the XH558 before it was grouned for good in 2015.

The talk will take place at the Village Hall, Waddington, Lincolnshire. You can book HERE