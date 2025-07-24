Doncaster triple amputee Army veteran honoured by council after Pacific challenge

A Doncaster Army veteran who became the world’s first triple amputee to sail solo, non-stop and unsupported across the Pacific Ocean has been given a council civic reception for his feats.

33-year-old former Rifleman Craig Wood sailed from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico to Hiroshima in Japan covering 7,506 nautical miles in 90 days and raising £55,000 for charity along the way.

Craig and his family were at the Mansion House where they were honoured by City of Doncaster Council civic mayor Coun Tim Needham.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “He was presented with a special award the Civic Mayor.

Craig, who served for the UK Armed Forces in Afghanistan, became the first triple amputee to sail non-stop, solo, and unaided across the Pacific Ocean, raising £55,000 for charities in the process.

“Journeying over 7,500 nautical miles over some of the most treacherous and dangerous seas on the planet, Craig was described as an “inspiration” at the event, with those in attendance relaying their congratulations and respect in accomplishing such as amazing feat.”

Having set off from Mexico on March 25 he arrived in Hiroshima on June 24, officially making history as the first ever triple amputee to sail the Pacific alone.

After his achievement, he said: “I’m exhausted – but so proud to complete an expedition that many thought impossible.

“It has tested me and my boat, Sirius II, almost to the limit, but I tried to stay in the moment, focus on my goal and the thought of seeing my wife and children at the end spurred me on. We are expecting our third child so I am so excited to get back to them all and start this new chapter together.

“It is incredible to think that I am the first triple amputee in history to sail solo and unsupported across the Pacific, but I’m incredibly proud and want to be an example to anyone else living as an amputee that you can achieve any goal you set out to - there are no limits.”

Throughout the expedition he battled unpredictable weather; sleep deprivation and isolation - all whilst managing the additional challenges associated with his injuries.

Craig also experienced several issues with his boat including one of engine’s needed to enter the port at the finish seizing up; patching sails including the Jib, Gennaker and Main sail; replumbing his shower and creating a homemade dipole half wave AIS antenna, when his failed.

Despite all of that, he still found time to mentor a friend who recently bought a boat; cultivated a tomato plant and made pies, pizza and bread for burgers, from scratch and one handed.

“It’s been anything but straight forward,” added Craig.

“Recently I broke my prosthetic arm leaving me one-handed which is nothing I haven’t had to deal with previously but it has made things a bit more difficult while sailing.

“However, I’ve actually found the whole thing to be a spiritual experience that has made me even more appreciative of the life I have been able to create for myself after everything that happened to me.

“It’s still my hope that by achieving this world record I can change the perception of disability, and show how sailing can transform the lives of those affected by trauma.

“It’s also been a chance for me to raise awareness and money for the two amazing charities who were there for me during my rehabilitation and recovery.”

Having gone through basic training as a rifleman in the British Army, Craig was posted to Afghanistan shortly after his 18th birthday. It was just three months into his first tour when his life was to change forever.

Craig lost both legs and his left hand in an IED (improvised explosive device) bomb blast on July 30th, 2009. He also suffered two collapsed lungs, lost 27 pints of blood and his face was ravaged by shrapnel.

It took eight months for Craig to learn to walk again and four-and-a-half years of rehabilitation work at the dedicated Headley Court facility in Surrey to improve his quality of life.

His recovery was long, slow and painful – with over 20 operations over four years. It was a mental and physical battle, but one that 15 years on he’s proving he’s winning.

Craig normally lives on his boat, Sirius II, with his wife, Renata, and their two young children for much of the year. It’s a nomadic lifestyle true to the character he has become and one which the whole family embraces.