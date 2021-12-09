Doncaster to be hit by rain and cold temperatures this evening - full forecast here

The Met Office is predicting rain from 6pm today (December 9) until 2am tomorrow morning (December 10).

The rain will start light but get heavier between 7pm and 9pm.

Rain is on its way to Doncaster.

Today temperatures will peak at seven degrees and fall as low as three degrees.

Tomorrow they will drop slightly with low’s of two degrees but the weather will take a turn for the better with sunshine predicted from 9am to 3pm.

It will be a cold crisp day but the rain will stay away.

But the upcoming weekend does not look bright – Saturday, December will see heavy rains in the afternoon with grey cloud coverage in the morning.

Sunday December 12 will not be bright but it will be warmer than we have seen recently with high’s of 12 degrees and low’s of just nine degrees.