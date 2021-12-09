Doncaster road reported closed by police
Reports are coming in that Broomhouse Lane Edlington has been closed by the police this morning.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:04 am
Reports on social media at around 6.30am said the road between Polypipe and Ardengate was closed by the police.
Broomhouse lane to Edlington is closed at garden Center just after the motorway bridge. Traffic in Edlington is queuing back to bottom shops to Warmsworth traffic lights.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information about this morning’s incident and will give you more information when we have it.