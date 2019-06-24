Doncaster teen, 19, becomes one of UK's youngest ever financial advisers
A Doncaster teenager has become one of the UK’s youngest ever independent financial advisers.
Ben Butcher, 19, from Bessacarr has achieved the Diploma in Financial Planning, becoming one of the youngest ever to attain the qualification.
And it is a double celebration for Ben’s firm Ideal Financial Management Ltd for fellow mortgage adviser Liane Clarking, 28, has also joined him in becoming an independent financial adviser.
Ben first qualified as a mortgage adviser at the age of 18 and then continued his studies with the Quilter Financial Adviser School in Manchester. He passed his final exam in London to gain the qualification from the London Institute of Banking and Finance.
The diploma now qualifies Ben to advise on pensions and investments and follow in the footsteps of his father, Brian Butcher, a director of Ideal Financial Management.
Brian says “we are incredibly proud of what Ben has achieved at such a young age and look forward to seeing him help as many people as possible to achieve their financial goals”.
Ben will now continue to advise on mortgages at the Chartered Financial Planning firm in Edenthorpe whilst assisting and shadowing his colleagues over the next few years, eventually taking on personal clients himself.
Meanwhile, graduating from the same course is Liane Clarking from Arksey.
Liane is the daughter of co-director of Ideal David Patrickson who commented “given that Liane has arranged her wedding and made major renovations to the home she shares with husband Steve, at the same time as studying, it is a great achievement.
“Everyone at Ideal is delighted for both advisers and look forward to watching their careers progress in the coming years.”