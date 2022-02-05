Doncaster teachers and educators are invited to take part in free music lessons

Teachers and Educators working in the Doncaster Borough are invited to attend CPD sessions to demystify the new Model Music Curriculum.

The sessions will be led by musicians from darts – Doncaster’s participatory arts charity and specialists in Arts and Education.

darts musicians are friendly, supportive and experts in bringing music to life in the classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singout Doncaster Music Hub.

Sessions will take place at The Point in central Doncaster – a Covid-safe building following current government guidance.

These opportunities are entirely free, thanks to generous funding from Arts Council England as part of the Doncaster Music Education Hub programme.

Singing Champions – Wednesday March 2, 4pm to 5.30pm.

Delivered by musicians Janet Wood and Satnam Galsian, this session will explore teaching songs from cultures other than that of the teacher in the classroom, discussing issues and best practice when using songs from previously colonised communities.

They will focus on some Indian and Zimbabwean songs in this valuable and engaging afterschool session.

Model Music Curriculum - Musicianship for KS2 – Wednesday, March 16 – 4pm to 5.30pm,

These sessions are designed to cover all of the musicianship elements of the KS2 Model Music Curriculum. In this session, the focus is on the element of pitch and the relevant pitch notation needed for KS2 - all taught through easy, accessible activities for you to try in your own classroom.

This session is part two of two, but you do not need to have attended the first part to come along.

Singout CPD – Wednesday, April 20 – 4pm to 5.30pm.

darts are really excited to welcome schools back to our massed singing event this year.

Come along to this fun and friendly training session, practise all the songs and learn the dance moves you need for this year's event at The Dome

Model Music Curriculum – Composition for KS2 – Wednesday, May 4 – 4pm tp 5.30pm.

Learn all of the composition elements within the KS2 Model Music Curriculum through easy to use exercises and approaches for the classroom.

darts musicians have also created a wealth of digital resources that are free to all teachers and accessible through this website https://thepoint.org.uk/doncastermusiceducationhub/

From Listening Challenges for the classroom to online music sessions based around our favourite stories, there’s something for every age and ability.

Places are free but you will need to book ahead. https://thepoint.org.uk/whats-on/

Please contact Sophie on [email protected] if you have any questions or telephone 01302 341662.