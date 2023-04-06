Doncaster superstar DJ flying to Sierra Leone to help inspire children through music

DJ and producer Amber D will collaborate with children as part of a charity campaign, working with them to teach them the fundamentals of creating electronic music and DJing using equipment donated by sponsors.

She will be joined by five other talented and renowned DJs, producers and prolific artists, to deliver Last Night A DJ Saved My Life's charity projects ‘Get Equipped’ and ‘Street to Street’. The initiative uses music and art to inspire creativity and help members re-engage with education through workshops.

The trip will see Amber D join producer Steve Mac, artist and DJ Scott Gray aka Melonbomb, graffiti artists Inkie and SEN-1, and abstract artist Nicolas Dixon visit Freetown, the capital, to deliver the schemes.

Doncaster DJ Amber D is flying out to Sierra Leone to inspire children through music.

The team will fly to Sierra Leone on April 11 and spend six days working with vulnerable and conflicted young adults at the WAYout Arts project, which follows a highly successful visit in November 2022.

Steve Mac, Amber D and Scott Gray will represent the Get Equipped initiative and Steve also plans to complete an album with local talented music students after five amazing tracks were previously recorded with them in November. This is set to be finalised and released later this year.

At the same time Inkie, Nicolas Dixon and SEN-1 will represent the Street to Street initiative, delivering workshops and working collaboratively with the young people to paint the WAYout studio building, sharing skills and inspiration along the way.

Inkie’s work is characterised by a unique collaboration of graffiti and figurative imagery. His widely recognised style draws on Art Nouveau influences with an unmistakeable urban twist; portraits of beautiful women are usually accompanied by poignant words or phrases; faces are understated, almost anime and are framed with his iconic stylised flowing hair.

Get Equipped is an initiative by LNADJ that brings DJ’s and Production equipment manufacturers into charitable schemes, with donated kit going to educational and community projects. Just one set of decks and speakers is enough to teach 10 or more young people the art and craft of DJing and sharing music. It also aims to provide education to organisations so that staff and volunteers can continue teaching key skills and actively encourage those that wish to take their hobby further.

WAYout Arts supports street, vulnerable, and conflict-affected young adults through the arts. With a life-changing programme of activities, this groundbreaking project offers training, shelter, and the opportunity to drive social change through filmmaking and music.

The producer, record label owner, DJ and radio presenter, has been behind the decks since 2001 and has warmed up for DJs such as Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, K-Klass and Mauro Picotto and has DJ'd internationally, including in Ibiza.