Doncaster superstar DJ raises money for African village with 90 hour live set

Amber D live streamed a set of house music classics to help draw in cash to build a well for the village.

And she raced to thank fans for supporting her during the marathon session.

After breaking her record, she said: “Thank you to everyone who donated on the Last Night a DJ Saved my Life stream.

Doncaster superstar DJ Amber D.

"As well as breaking my personal record – 90 hours DJ stream and Twitch record - we raised just short of £7k with gift aid.

“This means we can build a well in a village in Africa. Not only that, this well will have the Amber D logo and "Amber D's Twitch Community" written on it to honour each and every one of you who helped make this happen.

“This means the young girls who usually have to fetch the water for the village will instead be able to go to school.

“Also, I have been offered the opportunity to go to Sierra Leone to teach DJing to street youth in April this year.

“Being able to help others express themselves through music is what I'm born to do. I want to be of service to the world and this opportunity speaks to my soul.

“Also, some of the funds will be going towards women in domestic abuse situations to give them a micro loan or "seed loan" to start up their own businesses.

“Thanks again to everyone who made this possible and I look forward to us raising more money in the future to change the world for the better. That's how important you are. You make a difference to this world.

“Remember you are safe and you are loved.”

The producer, record label owner, DJ and radio presenter, has been behind the decks since 2001 and has warmed up for DJs such as Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, K-Klass and Mauro Picotto and has DJ'd internationally, including in Ibiza.