Doncaster social enterprise bridging the digital divide on a multi-ethnic level

In recent training sessions, Yetunde Elebuibon, founder of Knowledge Pool, and her team have supported people from no fewer than ten different countries alongside those who have resided in Doncaster all their lives.

“In a course yesterday evening I was teaching two people from China, two from Iraq, three from Nigeria and three from Doncaster,” explains Yetunde.

“The atmosphere was brilliant with lots of laughter and every student really enjoying the session, learning new skills and making new friends in the process.

One of Knowledge Pool's recent sessions

“We’re now looking at launching more online classes that will focus on showing people how to get the best out of Microsoft Office 365. This platform is widely used by businesses and there is huge demand amongst our students, especially those who are wanting to progress their career or switch jobs, to ensure they can master the apps and software involved.”

Yetunde added: “With around ten per cent of the adult UK population (approx. 5.3 million people) classed as ‘internet non-users’, there is a great deal of work to do to ensure that everyone in society is digitally included and is has at least one of the five basic digital skills.”

Knowledge Pool is social enterprise that is solely run by volunteers and is wholly dependent on external funding and donations. If you’d like to find out more about their training classes, volunteer your time to support others or make a donation, call Yetunde on 07427 262448 or email: [email protected]