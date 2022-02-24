The aim of the session is to offer advice and support to groups and charities with any practical flood resilience projects that they might be planning or already working on in their communities.

Charity Support Coordinator Sam Ramsden explained: “This free workshop is suitable for groups that are thinking about conducting work in their community and those that are already doing work but looking for some support, as well as those looking at flooding from a conservation, gardening or what’s known as a ‘natural flood management’ perspective.

The workshop will feature a series of short presentations about flood resilience from the perspectives of local authority flood risk teams, local flood groups, charities and researchers. It will also include case studies about existing projects that help people in communities vulnerable to flooding, demonstrating how to build bridges between flood risk management agencies and communities, as well as looking at approaches that integrate conservation and flooding. After the presentations there will be a short question and answer session. Participants who would like to discuss their own projects and ideas in more detail, including any areas where they might need support, will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Flood Innovation Centre team individually.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up for the free online workshop

Sam added: “We are looking to help and support groups to carry out flood-related work in their local communities and are hoping this event will lead to some partnership working. However, those who attend are under no obligation, it’s primarily an opportunity for interested groups and organisations to come along and find out more about the help that’s on offer.”

The workshop is scheduled to take place next month on Wednesday, March 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am in the morning.

For more information or to book a place on the workshop please visit https://floodinnovation.co.uk/events/unpicking-flood-resilience-for-community-charity-projects/

Anyone who would prefer to find out more about the workshop before signing up to attend, should please contact Sam Ramsden to arrange an informal chat by emailing [email protected].