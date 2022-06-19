Doncaster singer Yungblud urges fans to join him for video shoot in 'defiance against sadness'

Doncaster singer Yungblud has urged his fans to appear in the video for his latest single in what he has described as an act of ‘defiance against sadness’.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 10:26 am

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has won a legion of fans with his songs such as Obey – recorded with Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon – and Patience with YouTube star KSI.

He posted on Instagram that he is shooting a music video tomorrow, Monday, in London and appealed for fans to join him.

Yungblud said: “On Monday I am going to shoot a music video for the next song I am releasing.

“This song is an act of defiance against sadness and I don’t think it would feel right if we weren’t shooting it together.

"Come to South Bank at 3.30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you fu**in want.

"The theme is ‘don’t feel like feeling sad today’.

“Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.”

The singer played a triumphant homecoming show at The Dome in Doncaster last year.

He also played a series of blistering summer shows at the Leeds and Reading Festivals and Manchester Pride.

