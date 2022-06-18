Killer 'cold water shock' warning issued over open water swimming in Doncaster

As Doncaster residents bathed in the hottest day of the year yesterday, police warned that while rivers, canals, and lakes ‘look so tempting please do not jump in as this could possibly kill you’.

Officers added: “Cold water shock is not spoken about much but it should be. Immersion in cold water rapidly incapacitates you and can kill you.

Martinwells lake, Edlington. Picture: Marie Caley D2362MC

"The sudden exposure of your head and body to cold water can cause a number of involuntary body reactions – this condition is known as cold water shock. It is one of the most profound stimuli that the body can encounter and it cannot be prevented.