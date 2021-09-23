Doncaster shoppers raise cash to sponsor a guide dog puppy who will help someone with sight loss in the future

The shopping centre is celebrating raising £5,000 which will be used to sponsor a guide dog.

Customers have raised the money through a variety of events and collection tins in shops.

Di Rodgers, centre manager for Lakeside Village said: “This is the seventh guide dog sponsored by Lakeside Village and we are extremely proud to have reached this milestone and to have raised enough money to be able to put it towards a cause which is so important and life changing.

“There are over two million people living with sight loss in the UK and so everybody that we can help is a step in the right direction.

“Customers will be invited to vote between four names: Bingo, Pickle, Harper and Jessie, onsite via our voting machine in our Guest Facilities area, near the indoor play zone.

“The voting will remain open until November 7 and we can’t wait to see what our customers decide to name this lucky puppy.”

The previous dogs have been called Laker, Parker, Buddy, Treacle, Willow and Cookie.

The centre will provide regular ‘pupdates’ throughout the first year to let everyone know about the dog’s progress as they grow up.

Guide dog puppies spend around 24 months in training, and many go on to be successful guide dogs, helping somebody with a visual impairment live the life they choose.

“Some also become buddy dogs, helping children with sight loss with their confidence, or a companion dog, helping an adult living with sight loss with their health and well being, and reducing feelings of isolation.

Kim Hutchings, community fundraising manager for Guide Dogs said: “We are so grateful to staff and customers of Lakeside Village for their incredible support over the years.

“It costs nearly £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Lakeside’s generous donation through naming a puppy will go a long way in helping us continue our life changing work.”

For more information on Lakeside Village click here and for more information on Guide Dogs click here.