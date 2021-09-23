Amazing dog is undergoing training in Doncaster so that he can help person with disabilities

Harry is a very special dog.

He is undergoing training to become a support animal for someone who needs extra help in their lives due to a disability.

Trevor Mountfourd is currently fostering Harry for Support Dogs UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry is in training to be a support dog.

When he took Harry out for a walk on Monday, September 21 he ran into a Dame Rosie Winterton on Town Fields and explained just how special Harry is to the MP.

Trevor said: “Harry and I had a very good time meeting with Rosie on our walk.

“I explained what we are doing to improve the lives of people with autism, epilepsy and other disabilities.

“It has been fantastic to work with Harry and I hope he will go on to be a tremendous support dog.”

Dame Rosie said: “It was great to meet Trevor and Harry during their walk.”

Harry is the first dog that Trevor has fostered.

Support Dogs UK are currently looking for more volunteers to help with their trainee dogs or puppies.

There are a range of roles available from being a bed and breakfast for pups in training to doggy drivers who help transport the dogs to and from the training centre.

People can also care for older dogs once their service to a disabled person has come to an end.

You can find out how to foster a support dog here or by calling 01142617800.