Doncaster shop giving away FREE bottles of Prime in response to Wakey Wines 'rip-off'

Jiy Singh, who runs Wheatley Mini Market, says he is dishing out bottles of the much sought after beverage to local kids for nothing – in response to a store in Wakefield that was selling bottles at £100 a pop.

He has described the infamous Wakey Wines as a ‘rip-off’ after it was revealed one woman from Sheffield had spent £1,200 on a crate of the drink, marketed by YouTube influencers and stars Logan Paul and KSI and which has seen children travel across the country to get hold of it.

Announcing the giveaway on social media, he said: “Who’s the best shop keeper in Donny?

“Not for sale, it’s free and to give out to the local kids while stocks last.

"Seen a lot of happy faces today, not many left but i’ll try to keep them coming in.”

He added: “I’ve seen how everyone is trying to profiteer off kids and it’s bang out of order.

“Shop local - but not if they are trying to rob you with stupid prices.

"People, think smart - with today’s economy you, need to use your moral compass and buy things at the right prices.

"If anyone is selling Prime for more than £2, they are taking you for a mug.

“Wakey Wines is a rip off.”