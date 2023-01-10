Wakey Wines: Owner of £100 a Prime can shop storms off after Doncaster kids' Tesco jibe
The owner of a Yorkshire shop selling in-demand energy drink Prime for £100 a can has been filmed storming off – after a group of youngsters from Doncaster made a jibe about Tesco in his store.
Mohammad Azar Nazir has made global headlines after it was revealed that he was flogging cans of the drink – launched by influencers Logan Paul and KSI – at £100 a shot, with one woman from Sheffield spending £1,200 on a crate of the drink.
But the Wakefield shop owner’s latest publicity stunt backfired when a group of kids from Doncaster upstaged him.
The drink has sparked a craze across the UK with teens travelling far and wide to get their hands on cans.
He was making a video with a pair of teens who had travelled to his shop from Doncaster to buy the much sought after drink.
In the video, Nazir is stood in-between the two boys in his shop and holding a microphone. He says: "Yes boys, how are you doing? Are you alright, where have you come from?"
"Doncaster!" they shout.
"What made you come from Donny?"
"To get some Prime!" they reply, each revealing they have a can.
Nazir then shouts: "What's the best shop in Wakey?!"
"Tesco!" shout the kids, breaking into laughter.
Nazir's mood appears to turn sour as he is seen lowering the microphone and storming out of shot.
Nazir became the subject of derision on social media after the video was circulated across TikTok and Twitter.
One Twitter user @crow7195 said: "That’s a full grown man getting upset cause [sic] someone shouted Tesco instead of wakey wines [sic]."
Another, Matt Fuller, tagged rapper KSI, he said: "KSI give these lads some free Prime, I’m creasing."
Chris Ridway branded Nazir a "Wakey clown".
The Wakefield store has seen people come from miles around in recent weeks to get hold of the drinks, which have also sparked chaos in branches of Aldi as people scramble to get hold of the bottles and cans which come in a variety of flavours.
Wakey Wines was ‘banned’ from Tik Tok after it was revealed that cans were being sold at £100 each.