Doncaster Sheffield Airport: The destinations you'd love to fly to if it ever re-opens

With City of Doncaster Council scouting out potential operators and investors to take over the airport from Peel following its closure last year and of course being the height of holiday season, thoughts naturally turn to sunnier climes and holiday hotspots.

People jetted all over the globe from the former RAF Finningley base during its 17 years of operation as a commercial airport with a string of operators flying to locations across Europe as well as further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its later years, Eastern European destinations served by Wizz Air dominated, while TUI took care of flights to sun-kissed destinations in Spain, Italy and Greece.

There are plenty of places people would like to fly to from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

So where would people like to head to on holiday if and when it re-opens?

Here’s what you said.

John T Papworth: “I'd like a return back to some of the Canary Islands like Lanzarote, the Greek Islands. Then of course Wizz Air to resume flights to Romania, Poland and the Baltic States.”

Sam Grey: “Anywhere, I won't care so long as it's from DSA. The potential at that airport, with that runway is immense.”

Julie White: “Zante – like they used to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scarrott: “Paphos, Cyprus – and why not internal flights to the south?”

Steve Sayles: “Anywhere from Donny would be great – 20 minutes from home.”

Roz Muscroft Nunns: “Anywhere - but especially Corfu.”

Sean Staniforth: “All popular destinations in Europe and further afield, no reason not to start of with weekly flights, Florida, New York, Australia, Canada, and also quieter European destinations, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich.”

Julie Bingham: “Alicante ! And quick flights for nice weekends away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dent: “Every European country, at least long haul , and cargo.”

Michele Charlton: “Anywhere as long as it opens again, lovely airport.”

Paula Boothroyd Green: “A middle Eastern carrier like Emirates would be fantastic, that would open up travel to the middle East, Far East and Australia. Alternatively KLM would be good, could get a one ticket connection to anywhere in the world via Schipol.”

Joanne Bayliss: “The Middle East and internal flights would be good as well as Dublin, Cyprus, Greece.”

Janis Cox: “Barbados for a cruise.”

Christine Wraith: “Turkey for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Mainprize: “Thailand, India, Caribbean, Rome, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin.”

Sherene Coates: “Jersey and Portugal ( Lisbon or Porto).”

Michael Regan: “Some internal flights would be good where train journeys are over 7 hours- e.g. Exeter, Inverness: Also all med countries, Germany, Ireland, and Scandinavian countries. Just a nice cross section.”

Jackie Blackburn: “Turkey and Greece, Caribbean.”

Neil Harrington: “Anywhere and everywhere, it just needs to open.”

Mitchell Ward: “Would be nice for a Dubai flight once a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Beall: “Never going on holiday again until DSA reopens.”

Fran Gerrard: “Everywhere - just as long as it’s from DSA!!!”