City council launches search to find operator for Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Doncaster’s three MPs released a joint statement regarding new plans to find an investor to reopen the region’s airport.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed last year after owner Peel Group announced that the site was no longer viable for it to run.

Since, South Yorkshire leaders have been exploring avenues to reopen the site, including planning measures to prevent its demolition and a possible leasehold agreement with Peel.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Credit: Marie Caley

Today’s (3 July) statement reads: “As part of the City of Doncaster Council’s preparations for a potential lease of the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) site from owners Peel, it has launched a search to find an investor/operator for the airport.

“The council has gone out to the market that specialises in this sector ranging from investors with the capital to invest in the airport to aviation experts who have the experience and technical knowledge of running an airport to find the support it needs if the lease is agreed. The council is continuing its negotiations with Peel in the meantime.

“This is an extremely positive step to deliver a successful future for the airport. We share this determination, and all believe an airport site of this size and calibre, even now closed, is an attractive proposition to the aviation industry and early feedback in this investor search seems to reflect our collective view.

“This complex piece of work is of course commercially confidential so there are no further details that can be shared. This initiative will continue into the summer and an update will be given when there is more to say and at the appropriate time.