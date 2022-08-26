Doncaster Sheffield Airport: September 11 flight for South Yorkshire protest plane
A plane protest calling for Doncaster Sheffield Airport to stay open will take place on September 11, organisers have said.
The light aircraft, which will trail a banner with the message ‘Save DSA, Sign The Petition’ will take to the skies above the county at around noon on that date.
Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.
The money for the protest has now been raised and a spokesman said: “The flight will take place on the 11 September and will fly around South Yorkshire around 12.
Most Popular
-
1
Five arrested after man and teenage woman attacked inside own Doncaster home by gang
-
2
Doncaster stepdaughter of On The Buses star Anna Karen 'pleased' after £400,000 fortune left to EastEnders co-star
-
3
Doncaster named one of most unsafe places to live in UK in new crime survey
-
4
Court round-up - the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
5
Special constable given five year restraining order after sending pictures of his genitals to female officers
"Keep an eye out and if you take a photo please share on social media.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated to the fundraiser.”
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for the airport to stay open following the shock announcement from owners Peel earlier this summer that it was considering closing the Finningley base which opened as a commercial airport in 2005.