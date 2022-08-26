News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: September 11 flight for South Yorkshire protest plane

A plane protest calling for Doncaster Sheffield Airport to stay open will take place on September 11, organisers have said.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:16 am
The light aircraft, which will trail a banner with the message ‘Save DSA, Sign The Petition’ will take to the skies above the county at around noon on that date.

Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.

The money for the protest has now been raised and a spokesman said: “The flight will take place on the 11 September and will fly around South Yorkshire around 12.

"Keep an eye out and if you take a photo please share on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated to the fundraiser.”

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for the airport to stay open following the shock announcement from owners Peel earlier this summer that it was considering closing the Finningley base which opened as a commercial airport in 2005.

