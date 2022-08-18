Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 11,000 join businessman's Facebook group to save it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport page, which you can find and join HERE was created by business owner Mark Chadwick to help spearhead resistance against airport owners Peel and where members of the public can co-ordinate campaigns against the plans.

Mr Chadwick, who owns the Stadium Garage in Heavens Walk, Doncaster has been innundated with people joining the group after it was set up following Peel’s bombshell announcement that it was holding a strategic review to consider the feasability of flights continuing from Finningley.

The main focus of the group is to spread the word about the petitions set up to save DSA, with more than 107,000 people now backing three separate petitions.

The main petition, which you can sign HERE is nudging closer to 100,000 signatures, with more than 92,000 people having signed.

He said: “It is important to get people to sign and share the petition and the group.”

Since the bombshell announcement, politicians, unions, members of the public and workers have all united, with top level talks under way between parties to keep the airport – which opened in 2005 – operating.