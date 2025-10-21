Doncaster Sheffield Airport owner Peel gives up ownership of Liverpool Airport

The owner of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has given up its ownership of Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The airport now has a new majority shareholder as The Peel Group sold its stake after 28 years.

Infrastructure investment firm Ancala purchased an additional 47.1% share in the Speke airport from Peel for an undisclosed fee, taking its holding to 94.2%.

Ancala had first invested in the airport in 2019.

Tim Power, partner at Ancala, said: "Increasing our stake reflects our continued confidence in the airport and its future potential."

Peel first took a 76% stake in the airport in 1997 when Robert Hough became chairman, and presided over the development of a new terminal.

Since Ancala first invested in 2019, the airport said its revenues increased by 47%, reaching £53.9m in the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

John Irving, chief executive of the airport, thanked Peel for its "original vision" and "long-term investment".

"Ever since Ancala invested in 2019, its team has been highly proactive and supportive of our mission to deliver a faster, easier and friendlier experience for our customers," he added.

Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council added: "The longstanding and constructive relationship we've shared with Peel and Ancala, whose commitment to the airport has driven significant investment and regeneration, has helped to establish Liverpool John Lennon Airport as one of the best in the UK."

Peel, which still owns Doncaster Sheffield Airport, has agreed to lease the site to City of Doncaster Council, with the site scheduled to re-open in 2028.