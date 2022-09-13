Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Call to rename it after Queen Elizabeth II

The proposal has been forward as the perfect way of paying tribute to Her Majesty following her death at the age of 96 following a 70 year reign last Thursday.

A Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport campaigner said: “In view of the fact that The Queen bestowed city status as one of the last significant acts of her reign, saving and renaming DSA would be a fitting thing to do in her honour.”

Doncaster was awarded city status by The Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year at the fourth attempt.

A call has gone out to rename Doncaster Sheffield Airport after the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks to save the airport are ongoing and yesterday Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard confirmed they were in advanced level talks with an ‘extremely serious’ consortium wanting to take over the airport.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for it to be saved after owners Peel dropped a shock bombshell earlier this year saying they were considering closing the base – which only opened in 2005 – as it was no longer commerically viable and had been struggling to make a profit.

The airport’s name has been a source of contention since its opening.

Originally called Robin Hood Airport, a petition was launched against the name, saying that the historical figure was more linked to Nottinghamshire rather than Doncaster.