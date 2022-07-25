Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Appeal launched to rename it after Captain Sir Tom Moore

The airport is under threat of closure after owners Peel announced a six week strategic review, saying the Finningley airport may no longer be feasible for flying after financial problems brought on by the Covid pandemic and the departure of Wizz Air.

Campaigner Michael Felse is set to launch a funding campaign on August 1 – Yorkshire Day – calling for the airport to be saved and renamed after Captain Tom, who became a national treasure, raising nearly £40 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden to mark his 100th birthday.

Mr Felse believes that the Yorkshire-born military veteran’s name should adorn the terminal building as a lasting tribute.

An appeal is to be launched to rename Doncaster Sheffield Airport after Captain Sir Tom Moore.

He said: “I am disgusted Doncaster Sheffield Airport has lost direction – this is a disgrace for Yorkshire.

"Like millions of others I have been inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, only to not find any building tribute to our great hero. I feel we all share a part in Tom owing to his unique inspiration.

"I want the public to secure Doncaster Sheffield Airport to rename it in a public tribute to Captain Sir Tom.

“Meanwhile I am writing to the Mayor, MPs and both contenders for the Prime Minister post to call on their support to save the airport.”

The crowdfunding appeal, which is not yet live, will be launched HERE on August 1.

He added: “Why Doncaster?

"Because we have all seen the disgraceful delays at major airports while Doncaster has capacity to become the most friendly, fastest departure and should combine qualities like it becoming the easiest disability access airport.

“It must drive up air traffic, such as diverting Easy Jet's portfolio from Manchester Airport along with two A380 long haul planes to see 20% of profitable Manchester Airport air traffic come to Doncaster as a forever tribute to the great and loved inspirational Tom.”

“The departure and arrivals areas need wall art like the amazing ones I have seen in Liverpool, Manchester and Spalding. Captain Sir Tom Airport will be a permanent site.”

The ex-British Army officer, born in Keighley in 1920, made global headlines in 2020 when he took on the charity challenge for his 100th birthday during the Covid pandemic.

He aimed to raise £1,000 but the appeal took off, raising a whopping £39 million for NHS Charities Together.

He performed in a cover version of the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" sung by Michael Ball, with proceeds going to the same charity. The single topped the UK music charts, making him the oldest person to achieve a UK number one.

His birthday was marked in a number of ways, including flypasts by the Royal Air Force and the British Army.

He received over 150,000 cards, and was appointed as honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College.

On 17 July 2020, he was personally knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle. He died on 2 February 2021, at Bedford Hospital, where he was taken after being treated for pneumonia and then testing positive for COVID-19.