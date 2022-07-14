Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Call for TV's David Walliams and Matt Lucas to join fight

The pair filmed their successful BBC comedy series at the closure-threatened airport and fans are hoping the duo can spread the word to keep the airport open after owners Peel announced yesterday its future was in doubt due to financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic and recent departure of budget airline Wizz Air.
The airport has been used for the filming of a number of TV shows and films down the years, including Yorkshire farming soap Emmerdale and Chris Morris movie Four Lions.
But Walliams and Lucas helped show off the airport to a nationwide TV audience when filming the comic mockumentary there more than a decade ago.
A spoof of British documentaries Airport and Airline, the series followed the activity at a major airport and three fictional airlines with Lucas and Walliams portraying many of the focal airline and airport staff, as well as some passengers.
The hit BBC One show, penned by Kay Mellor, featured a number of Yorkshire locations in the series about a betting syndicate who are cheated out of a massive, life-changing lottery win
And it is not the first time Doncaster Sheffield Airport – formerly known as Robin Hood Airport – has featured in television and film.
2010 Chris Morris film Four Lions used the airport as a filming location while scenes from Yorkshire ITV soap Emmerdale have also been shot there.