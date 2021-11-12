Doncaster selfie row MP faces fresh questions after new explanation of photo blunder

The Don Valley MP apologised yesterday for re-using an old photo of himself to illustrate a visit to part of his constituency, when eagle eyed spotters noticed Christmas trees and decorations in the background, when they have yet to be put up in the town.

The 49-year-old said he ‘forgot’ to take a picture and instead shared a picture from December 2020, writing: “Great to spend the afternoon in Thorne. It is good to see it thriving again after a tough year.”

After he was accused of ‘faking’ visits by angry constituents and it also emerged he had used the photo in September on a visit to Thorne, the story went viral, being picked up by a string of national newspapers and international news outlets.

The photo landed Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher in hot water.

Now Mr Fletcher has offered a fresh explanation of his trip, taking to Twitter, he wrote: “It has been widely reported that I reused an old photo of me visiting Thorne.

“While I did in fact attend a surgery there, it was a mistake for me to reuse a picture.

“So, on my next visit, I’ll make sure to take a new photo to promote this great town in DonValley!”

Yesterday, in a brief statement, he said: “Having spent the afternoon walking round Thorne with a local business man and calling at a local café for a coffee, I forgot to take a photo.

“This is not the first time I have reused a photo when forgetting to take one and I am sure it will not be the last.”

He also amended his Facebook post, writing: “Apologies, forgot to take a photo on my walk about. Will make sure I take one when I’m back again next week. Look forward to seeing you all soon.”

The picture showed Mr Fletcher posing outside a row of shops in the town, with Christmas trees attached to the walls behind him.

Constituents were quick to pick up on the gaffe – and memes mocking the MP have also been circulating online.

One wrote: “When you like a selfie so much you've used the same picture three times...”

Another posted: “How come Xmas trees are up when not putting them up till after 12th?”

Another fumed: “Fake fake fake - trees are not up yet - more Tory lies.”

“Isn't this the photo from 2020?,” wrote another while another added: “Christmas lights still up from last year then Nick?”

Another added: “Nice photo - from December 2020 isn’t it? Did you even visit?!”

“Last year’s photo,” another comment said while another added: “This man must think we're all stupid.”

But the MP is now facing fresh questions from upset constituents and critics.

Coun Craig Ellis, Mayor of Thorne and Moorends wrote: “Can I also ask where in fact did you hold your surgery as the media are reporting you met for a coffee with a local business owner

Another wrote: “Did you ever get a reply from our MP as to where he held his “surgery” in Thorne? It would be interesting to know how many of his local electors were seen at the said “surgery” that day?

Challenging the MP directly, another wrote: “Take the reused picture down then.”