Doncaster scout's once-in-a-lifetime trip to jamboree in South Korea

Doncaster scout Esmay Harrison-Jenkins is fundraising for a trip of a lifetime to the World Scouts Jamboree in South Korea.

Esmay Harrison-Jenkins, 12, a member of the 47th Edenthorpe Scout Group is celebrating after she was selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree that is being held in South Korea in 2023.

It promises to be an incredible experience for Esmay, who has never been abroad or on a plane, when she joins 40,000 scouts from around the world at the huge event in August.

Esmay said: “Going to South Korea will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.

“I have not been abroad before and I am looking forward to being immersed in Korean culture as well as the opportunity to learn new skills and meet people from all over the world.

“I love being part of the Scouting community and having the opportunity to push myself out of my comfort zone, learn new things and to make new friends has really improved my confidence.

“The theme of the 2023 jamboree is ‘Draw your Dream’ and about having a sustainable world so I will have this in mind whilst doing my fundraising.”

To get to the jamboree Esmay needs to raise nearly £4000. This includes transport, practice camps, equipment and also some of it goes to countries who may need some help financially so that they can attend.

“To be selected I had to write an application letter and attend a selection day in December,” said Esmay.

“On the selection day, I met lots of new people and carried out activities to show how I work as part of a team and get on with others.

“In order to raise the money needed, I will be doing sponsored events such as a 5k run, the 3 Yorkshire Peaks Challenge. Also, I will do some music events (playing ukulele/guitar & singing), bake sales, and be involved in community events. I appreciate any donations you can give.”

Her mum Magda said: “I can’t believe it – we are so proud of her. She has already raised so much money and has loads of ideas.

She’s been posting ideas on her fundraising page.

She’s a really nervous girl but she wants to do it. With covid she hasn’t had a lot of social exposure over the last few years. We are just building her up to it to see how she goes. She loves her music and thinks that will be a great idea to get the message out there. I can’t believe the support and love she has had from everyone, including Thorne Lions – it’s been amazing and inspirational."

Additional to what I am doing on the fundraising page, Esmay has a fundraising event booked in at Yorkshire Outlet on the 11th April with the 47th Doncaster (Edenthorpe) scout group.