Masked thieves steal van with Doncaster boxing club's ring inside

Police are investigating the theft of a van containing a boxing ring used by Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club

The ring used by Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club, Cantley was inside a Silver Ford Transit van stolen from Birch Road, Cantley in the early hours of Monday (January 24).

Boxing coach Colin Boyle said he had cctv evidence of four men wearing balaclavas taking the van at about 1am .

Colin who has coached young boxers at the club for eight years, said: “The ring was inside as well as head guards and would cost about £5,000 to replace. It has been a big blow to the club .

"This is a vital part of the clubs income. it provides a place for children of all ages and adults to learn a skill.

" The club has a great sense of community and everyone is devastated by this.

“We transport the ring to shows and also rent it out to other clubs.

"We were meant to have a boxing show at Leeds on February 4 and a show on February 19 and I don’t see how they can go ahead now.

”The van itself is not worth a great deal but it has just had a load of work done on it. I know there have been quite a few vans stolen from the area recently.”