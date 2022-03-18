Doncaster Scouts explore world of policing thanks to visit from officers

Police Community Support Officers from South Yorkshire Police visited groups in Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall.

A spokesman said: “These sessions give the Scouts the opportunity to hear about policing stories from those who actually do the job daily.

"The Scouts are given the chance to explore the police vehicles and look at some of the equipment the police use. It is also an opportunity for the police to educate the kids in relation to crime prevention.

Doncaster Scouts received a visit from police.

"A big thank you to the Scout groups of Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall for making us feel so welcome.

If you are involved in a local community group in the East of Doncaster and this interests you, then please feel free to message police for further details.