Doncaster Scout joins others from around world at huge event in Portugal

A Doncaster Scout has joined others from around the globe at a huge Scouting event in Portugal.

Oley Nije was one of nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot.

Oley said: “I got to the camp site in the early hours of Friday morning, then we had an opening ceremony to kick off the beginning of the paths.

"There were over a hundred different paths, on my path there were more than 40 people from 13 different countries.”

"We also went on day trips together, we explored the city of Coimbra and had the most amazing time learning and immersing ourselves in different cultures.”

“On the last night of our path we did a culture night!

"It was so interesting learning different dances and eating different food from all around the world. I also visited Madrid, which was just as amazing. I loved my time on the World Scout Moot.”

Evie Booth, Abi Bullock and Harry Ogley also joined the event, which featured 9,000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old.

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship.

World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them.

Ahead of the trip Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said: “A massive good luck to all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot.

"This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change.

"The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.

“We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.”