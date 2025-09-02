Doncaster Rovers striker becomes calendar star - on day he's sold to another club
Out of favour Joe Ironside agreed a deal with League Two side Tranmere Rovers yesterday – on the day that his image took pride of place for September on the club’s official 2025 calendar.
As Ironside, 31, who helped Rovers to the League Two title exited the club, one fan shared a pic of the calendar and quipped: “Shall we just skip to October?”
Ironside has joined Tranmere on a three-year deal until June 2028.
The player, who began his career at Sheffield United, has joined for an undisclosed fee.
He helped Doncaster win promotion from League Two last season and scored 24 goals in 84 appearances for the club.
