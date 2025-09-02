Doncaster Rovers striker becomes calendar star - on day he's sold to another club

A Doncaster Rovers striker has become the club’s shortest-lived calendar star – after he was sold to another club on the exact same day he became the supporters’ pin-up for September.

Out of favour Joe Ironside agreed a deal with League Two side Tranmere Rovers yesterday – on the day that his image took pride of place for September on the club’s official 2025 calendar.

As Ironside, 31, who helped Rovers to the League Two title exited the club, one fan shared a pic of the calendar and quipped: “Shall we just skip to October?”

Ironside has joined Tranmere on a three-year deal until June 2028.

Joe Ironside's picture on the Doncaster Rovers calendar coincided with his departure for another club. (Photo: Samcoll47/X).

The player, who began his career at Sheffield United, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

He helped Doncaster win promotion from League Two last season and scored 24 goals in 84 appearances for the club.

