Doncaster Rovers confirm departure of striker to League Two club in eye-raising deal

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the deadline day departure of one of their senior players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out-of-favour striker Joe Ironside has joined League Two side Tranmere Rovers. The deal is permanent - not a loan.

Manager Grant McCann got the bulk of his business done early this summer, with eight of the ten arrivals through the door before the end of June. Two more joined - loanees Charlie Crew and most recently Toyosi Olusanya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Monday's cut-off, McCann made it clear no more arrivals were in the pipeline and that the only business likely to be done would be one or two outgoings.

Joe Ironside has left Rovers on deadline day.

"Even if there was (interest), none of our players are for sale," he said at the weekend.

Ironside has yet to feature in the league this term, with just two brief cameos in the EFL Cup. Aged 31, he was in the final year of his contract. Tranmere have signed him for an undisclosed fee with Ironside penning a deal until 2028 at Prenton Park.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Speaking after his move was confirmed, Ironside said: I’m delighted to get it over the line. Now that everything’s done, I couldn’t be happier, and I can’t wait to get to Prenton Park and show everyone what I can do."

He added: “I wanted to work under the gaffer. I saw that he made some good recruitments this year. And I think the club is only pushing in one direction, and I want to be a part of that.”