Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger joins all-star charity match line-up

The club’s record breaking appearance maker will lace up his boots once again at the Keepmoat Stadium as he joins a host of celebrities in the match on October 17.

The match will kick off at 3pm and Copps will be joined by a group of well-known faces who will swap their glamorous lifestyles for the Keepmoat Stadium pitch to support the childhood cancer charity Niamh’s Next Steps.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it. It was set up following the death of Wellingborough youngster Niamh Curry, five, who died from the illness in 2012.

James Coppinger will join the all-star charity line-up.

Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30% will survive. There is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.

As well as Coppinger, other stars lacing up their boots include the 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, TOWIE stars James Argent & Dan Osborne along with Niamh’s Next Step charity patron Peter ‘Tubes’ Dale from Soccer AM and YouTube.

They will be joined by TV star Calum Best, who is the son of the legendary Northern Ireland footballer George Best, and ex-EastEnders actors Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Aaron Sidwell.

Reality stars Joe Sealey, James Hill Jake Cornish, Brad McClelland, Luke Trottman and Joshua Ritchie will also be taking to the pitch to show off their football skills.

Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include: X Factor contestant Stevie Richie, YouTuber Sharky, comedy actor Man Like Haks, social media sensation the Singing Dentist, Love Island’s Callum Macleod and TV chef Dean Edwards.

The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Founder of Niamh’s Next Steps, Chris Curry said: “It is phenomenal that high-profile names are taking part in this football match to help fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”

James Coppinger added: “I can’t wait to pull on my boots again in front of the Rovers fans at the Keepmoat Stadium, I didn’t get chance to say goodbye properly at the end of last season and to be offered this opportunity whilst being able to raise funds in honour of a wonderful little girl like Niamh was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, October 17, however doors will be open from 1pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and OAPs and £35 for VIPs.

To book tickets please visit tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk or call 01302 762576 or call into the Club Doncaster Box Office Office. The Club Doncaster Box Office is open at the Keepmoat Stadium from 9am to 4.30pm (Monday to Thursday) and 9am to 4pm (Fridays).